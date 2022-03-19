Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET)’s 12-Month Price Target Is Now Set At $12.00.

In last trading session, Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) saw 0.76 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.59. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.63 trading at $0.15 or 10.14% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $109.24M. That closing price of XNET’s stock is at a discount of -492.02% from its 52-week high price of $9.65 and is indicating a premium of 31.29% from its 52-week low price of $1.12. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 263.01K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Xunlei Limited (XNET), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 10.14%, in the last five days XNET remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/18/22 when the stock touched $1.63 price level, adding 10.93% to its value on the day. Xunlei Limited’s shares saw a change of -18.91% in year-to-date performance and have moved 24.43% in past 5-day. Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) showed a performance of -12.37% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $12.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 86.42% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $12.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $12.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -636.2% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -636.2% for stock’s current value.

Xunlei Limited (XNET) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 4.40% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 73.90% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 19.00%.

XNET Dividends

Xunlei Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 14 and March 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 12.58% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 13.22 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 15.12%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 13.22% institutions for Xunlei Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Morgan Stanley is the top institutional holder at XNET for having 3.0 million shares of worth $6.02 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 4.47% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Primavera Capital Management Ltd, which was holding about 1.18 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.76% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.37 million.

On the other hand, Direxion Shares ETF Tr-Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF and DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap Series are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.6 million shares of worth $1.41 million or 0.90% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.21 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.62 million in the company or a holder of 0.32% of company’s stock.