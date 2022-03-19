With 8.88% Distance From Low, Is Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI) Poised For More Gains?

In last trading session, Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI) saw 0.88 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $17.01 trading at -$1.28 or -7.00% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $296.89M. That closing price of REFI’s stock is at a discount of -19.28% from its 52-week high price of $20.29 and is indicating a premium of 8.88% from its 52-week low price of $15.50. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.18 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 63.86K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -7.00%, in the last five days REFI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 03/14/22 when the stock touched $17.01 price level, adding 14.95% to its value on the day. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc.’s shares saw a change of 2.16% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.81% in past 5-day. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI) showed a performance of -11.08% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 12170.0 shares which calculate 0.2 days to cover the short interests.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc. (REFI) estimates and forecasts

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $6.24 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $8.47 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

REFI Dividends

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 71.63% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 10.53 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 37.13%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 10.53% institutions for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC is the top institutional holder at REFI for having 0.52 million shares of worth $8.64 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 2.98% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco, Llc, which was holding about 0.35 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.01% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5.83 million.

On the other hand, Perritt Microcap Opportunities Fund and Perritt Ultra MicroCap Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 39050.0 shares of worth $0.65 million or 0.22% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 10950.0 shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.18 million in the company or a holder of 0.06% of company’s stock.