With 36.99% Distance From Low, Is Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) Still Renewed For Growth?

In last trading session, Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) saw 0.32 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.92 trading at $0.26 or 9.77% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $390.07M. That closing price of EGLX’s stock is at a discount of -204.11% from its 52-week high price of $8.88 and is indicating a premium of 36.99% from its 52-week low price of $1.84. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.38 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 581.06K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (EGLX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 9.77%, in the last five days EGLX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/18/22 when the stock touched $2.92 price level, adding 2.01% to its value on the day. Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -0.68% in year-to-date performance and have moved 16.80% in past 5-day. Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) showed a performance of -20.22% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.4 million shares which calculate 2.16 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $9.22 to the stock, which implies a rise of 68.33% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $7.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $12.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -310.96% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -139.73% for stock’s current value.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (EGLX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -23.96% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -25.00% while that of industry is 8.10. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

EGLX Dividends

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 21 and March 25 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 20.42% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 16.65 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 20.92%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 16.65% institutions for Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Boothbay Fund Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at EGLX for having 4.84 million shares of worth $17.56 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 3.62% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Royce & Associates LP, which was holding about 2.87 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.15% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $10.4 million.

On the other hand, Royce Smaller Companies Growth Fund and Listed Funds Tr-Roundhill BITKRAFT Esports & Digital Entertainment ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.06 million shares of worth $7.46 million or 1.54% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.57 million shares on Nov 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $2.27 million in the company or a holder of 0.42% of company’s stock.