With 36.44% Distance From Low, Could U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:USX) Post Further Gains?

In last trading session, U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:USX) saw 0.31 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.03. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.83 trading at $0.15 or 3.21% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $244.69M. That closing price of USX’s stock is at a discount of -155.28% from its 52-week high price of $12.33 and is indicating a premium of 36.44% from its 52-week low price of $3.07. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 397.00K if we extend that period to 3-months.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:USX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.21%, in the last five days USX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 03/16/22 when the stock touched $4.83 price level, adding 1.43% to its value on the day. U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc.’s shares saw a change of -17.72% in year-to-date performance and have moved 13.65% in past 5-day. U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:USX) showed a performance of 39.19% in past 30-days.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -43.77% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 131.25% while that of industry is 17.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -13.30% in the current quarter and calculating 100.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 11.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $526.03 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $529.14 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $455.59 million and $450.76 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 15.50% while estimating it to be 17.40% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 21.10% during past 5 years.

USX Dividends

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 20 and April 25 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:USX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 26.89% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 54.36 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 74.36%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 54.36% institutions for U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC is the top institutional holder at USX for having 3.22 million shares of worth $18.91 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 9.20% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, which was holding about 1.68 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.80% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $9.86 million.

On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Royce Opportunity Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.15 million shares of worth $6.75 million or 3.29% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.92 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $5.42 million in the company or a holder of 2.64% of company’s stock.