With 29.38% Distance From Low, Is AirSculpt Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS) Poised For More Gains?

In last trading session, AirSculpt Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS) saw 0.52 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $13.92 trading at $0.3 or 2.20% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $774.51M. That closing price of AIRS’s stock is at a discount of -32.76% from its 52-week high price of $18.48 and is indicating a premium of 29.38% from its 52-week low price of $9.83. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.23 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 150.54K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For AirSculpt Technologies Inc. (AIRS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.80. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.02 in the current quarter.

AirSculpt Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.20%, in the last five days AIRS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/18/22 when the stock touched $13.92 price level, adding 4.66% to its value on the day. AirSculpt Technologies Inc.’s shares saw a change of -19.02% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.82% in past 5-day. AirSculpt Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS) showed a performance of -2.32% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.54 million shares which calculate 1.63 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $20.20 to the stock, which implies a rise of 31.09% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $17.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $27.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -93.97% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -22.13% for stock’s current value.

AirSculpt Technologies Inc. (AIRS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that AirSculpt Technologies Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $34.47 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $36.51 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

AIRS Dividends

AirSculpt Technologies Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on December 03 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

AirSculpt Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 82.57% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.82 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 10.43%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.82% institutions for AirSculpt Technologies Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. RBB Fund Inc.-Adara Smaller Companies Fund is the top institutional holder at AIRS for having 0.1 million shares of worth $1.14 million. And as of Nov 29, 2021, it was holding 0.18% of the company’s outstanding shares.