WaveDancer Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD) Is Up 18.23% Over The Past 30 Days: Is There Trouble Ahead?

In last trading session, WaveDancer Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD) saw 0.49 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.26. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.93 trading at -$0.3 or -5.74% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $68.77M. That closing price of WAVD’s stock is at a discount of -11.36% from its 52-week high price of $5.49 and is indicating a premium of 62.68% from its 52-week low price of $1.84. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 158.64K if we extend that period to 3-months.

WaveDancer Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.74%, in the last five days WAVD remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/17/22 when the stock touched $4.93 price level, adding 9.54% to its value on the day. WaveDancer Inc.’s shares saw a change of -0.40% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.20% in past 5-day. WaveDancer Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD) showed a performance of 18.23% in past 30-days.

WaveDancer Inc. (WAVD) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 37.70% during past 5 years.

WAVD Dividends

WaveDancer Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

WaveDancer Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 48.58% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.63 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 3.17%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.63% institutions for WaveDancer Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Lafayette Investments, Inc is the top institutional holder at WAVD for having 0.12 million shares of worth $0.62 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 0.92% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 37800.0 shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.28% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.19 million.