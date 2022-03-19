Volcon Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN) Share Price Recovers 35.82% From Its Lows, But Can It Maintain Its Rise?

In last trading session, Volcon Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN) saw 0.67 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.68 trading at -$0.2 or -6.94% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $64.37M. That closing price of VLCN’s stock is at a discount of -570.15% from its 52-week high price of $17.96 and is indicating a premium of 35.82% from its 52-week low price of $1.72. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.44 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 417.03K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Volcon Inc. (VLCN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Volcon Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.94%, in the last five days VLCN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/18/22 when the stock touched $2.68 price level, adding 13.55% to its value on the day. Volcon Inc.’s shares saw a change of -75.19% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.77% in past 5-day. Volcon Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN) showed a performance of 10.29% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.22 million shares which calculate 0.86 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 55.33% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $6.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $6.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -123.88% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -123.88% for stock’s current value.

VLCN Dividends

Volcon Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Volcon Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 29.70% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.56 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.80%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.56% institutions for Volcon Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at VLCN for having 90555.0 shares of worth $0.98 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 0.38% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 13700.0 shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.06% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.15 million.