Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VORB) Is Currently -72.48% Below Its 52-Week High, But Downside Potential Could Surprise You.

In last trading session, Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VORB) saw 0.44 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.54 trading at $0.1 or 1.55% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.37B. That closing price of VORB’s stock is at a discount of -72.48% from its 52-week high price of $11.28 and is indicating a premium of 23.55% from its 52-week low price of $5.00. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.01 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VORB) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.55%, in the last five days VORB remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/18/22 when the stock touched $6.54 price level, adding 2.53% to its value on the day. Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -18.66% in year-to-date performance and have moved 18.48% in past 5-day. Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VORB) showed a performance of -6.97% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $20.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 67.3% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $20.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $20.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -205.81% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -205.81% for stock’s current value.

VORB Dividends

Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VORB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 80.09% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 19.27 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 96.78%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 19.27% institutions for Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd is the top institutional holder at VORB for having 1.26 million shares of worth $10.13 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 0.38% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Park West Asset Management LLC, which was holding about 1.0 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.30% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $8.04 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Collaborative Inv Ser Tr-SPAC and New Issue ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 48111.0 shares of worth $0.49 million or 0.01% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 42277.0 shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.42 million in the company or a holder of 0.01% of company’s stock.