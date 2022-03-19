Vicarious Surgical Inc. (NYSE:RBOT) Has Risen By -5.64 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: Will It Continue?

In last trading session, Vicarious Surgical Inc. (NYSE:RBOT) saw 0.49 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.52 trading at -$0.03 or -0.54% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $661.13M. That closing price of RBOT’s stock is at a discount of -186.05% from its 52-week high price of $15.79 and is indicating a premium of 19.02% from its 52-week low price of $4.47. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 373.14K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Vicarious Surgical Inc. (NYSE:RBOT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.54%, in the last five days RBOT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/18/22 when the stock touched $5.52 price level, adding 3.66% to its value on the day. Vicarious Surgical Inc.’s shares saw a change of -48.02% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.56% in past 5-day. Vicarious Surgical Inc. (NYSE:RBOT) showed a performance of -5.64% in past 30-days.

Vicarious Surgical Inc. (RBOT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Vicarious Surgical Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -52.29% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -75.76% while that of industry is 7.40. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

RBOT Dividends

Vicarious Surgical Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 08 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Vicarious Surgical Inc. (NYSE:RBOT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 36.32% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 36.51 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 57.33%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 36.51% institutions for Vicarious Surgical Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. VK Services, LLC is the top institutional holder at RBOT for having 20.96 million shares of worth $222.55 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 21.20% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Aspex Management (HK) Ltd, which was holding about 2.6 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.63% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $27.61 million.