Vera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Reduces -1.92% In A Week: What’s Taking The Stock Higher?

In last trading session, Vera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) saw 0.74 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $23.00 trading at -$0.78 or -3.28% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $604.21M. That closing price of VERA’s stock is at a discount of -61.35% from its 52-week high price of $37.11 and is indicating a premium of 50.87% from its 52-week low price of $11.30. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.16 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 103.35K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Vera Therapeutics Inc. (VERA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.46 in the current quarter.

Vera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.28%, in the last five days VERA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/17/22 when the stock touched $23.00 price level, adding 7.93% to its value on the day. Vera Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -13.92% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.92% in past 5-day. Vera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) showed a performance of 9.84% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.36 million shares which calculate 6.44 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $32.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 29.23% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $30.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $35.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -52.17% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -30.43% for stock’s current value.

VERA Dividends

Vera Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Vera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.42% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 68.12 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 74.39%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 68.12% institutions for Vera Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at VERA for having 3.15 million shares of worth $84.04 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 15.00% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Abingworth, LLP, which was holding about 2.96 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 14.12% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $79.1 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.25 million shares of worth $9.08 million or 1.21% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.25 million shares on Nov 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $9.0 million in the company or a holder of 1.20% of company’s stock.