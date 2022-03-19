Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Is 72.62% Above Its 52-Week Low, But How Long Will It Remain So?

In last trading session, Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) saw 0.31 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.68 trading at $0.15 or 9.80% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $43.39M. That closing price of TRVI’s stock is at a discount of -76.19% from its 52-week high price of $2.96 and is indicating a premium of 72.62% from its 52-week low price of $0.46. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 642.07K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 9.80%, in the last five days TRVI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/17/22 when the stock touched $1.68 price level, adding 4.0% to its value on the day. Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of 114.78% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11.26% in past 5-day. Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) showed a performance of 226.78% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $8.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 79.0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $8.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $8.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -376.19% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -376.19% for stock’s current value.

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 22.63% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 34.23% while that of industry is 0.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

TRVI Dividends

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 23 and March 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.05% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 55.47 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 57.22%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 55.47% institutions for Trevi Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. NEA Management Company, LLC is the top institutional holder at TRVI for having 5.94 million shares of worth $4.65 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 22.98% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc., which was holding about 4.82 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 18.67% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $6.75 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.1 million shares of worth $0.14 million or 0.39% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 75000.0 shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $58665.0 in the company or a holder of 0.29% of company’s stock.