Trean Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) Projected To Shrink By -80.36% Or More

In last trading session, Trean Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) saw 0.33 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.99 trading at $0.16 or 3.31% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $255.29M. That closing price of TIG’s stock is at a discount of -292.18% from its 52-week high price of $19.57 and is indicating a premium of 36.07% from its 52-week low price of $3.19. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 217.70K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Trean Insurance Group Inc. (TIG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.16 in the current quarter.

Trean Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.31%, in the last five days TIG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/18/22 when the stock touched $4.99 price level, adding 1.19% to its value on the day. Trean Insurance Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of -44.00% in year-to-date performance and have moved 48.96% in past 5-day. Trean Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) showed a performance of -28.20% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $8.17 to the stock, which implies a rise of 38.92% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $6.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $9.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -80.36% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -30.26% for stock’s current value.

Trean Insurance Group Inc. (TIG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Trean Insurance Group Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -50.10% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 45.45% while that of industry is -0.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -60.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $65.62 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $64.11 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2022. Company posted $146.73 million and $156.55 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -55.30% while estimating it to be -59.00% for the next quarter.

TIG Dividends

Trean Insurance Group Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 10 and May 16 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Trean Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 18.87% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 81.60 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 100.58%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 81.60% institutions for Trean Insurance Group Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP is the top institutional holder at TIG for having 4.07 million shares of worth $36.22 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 7.94% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Janus Henderson Group PLC, which was holding about 2.02 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.95% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $18.03 million.

On the other hand, Royce Total Return Fund and Janus Henderson Venture Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.82 million shares of worth $25.14 million or 5.51% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.85 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $16.45 million in the company or a holder of 3.61% of company’s stock.