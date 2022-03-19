The Vita Coco Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Is Down -27.09 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: What’s Next?

In last trading session, The Vita Coco Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) saw 0.68 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.80 trading at -$0.11 or -1.23% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $488.58M. That closing price of COCO’s stock is at a discount of -111.48% from its 52-week high price of $18.61 and is indicating a premium of 14.66% from its 52-week low price of $7.51. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 444.81K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For The Vita Coco Company Inc. (COCO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.60. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.06 in the current quarter.

The Vita Coco Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.23%, in the last five days COCO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/17/22 when the stock touched $8.80 price level, adding 4.86% to its value on the day. The Vita Coco Company Inc.’s shares saw a change of -21.22% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.92% in past 5-day. The Vita Coco Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) showed a performance of -27.09% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $15.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 41.33% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $10.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $19.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -115.91% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -13.64% for stock’s current value.

The Vita Coco Company Inc. (COCO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that The Vita Coco Company Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $77.99 million for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $92.4 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 246.80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 38.10%.

COCO Dividends

The Vita Coco Company Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

The Vita Coco Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 19.31% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 33.01 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 40.91%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 33.01% institutions for The Vita Coco Company Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Fidelity Contrafund Inc is the top institutional holder at COCO for having 0.45 million shares of worth $6.13 million. And as of Oct 30, 2021, it was holding 0.82% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Fidelity Advisor New Insights Fund, which was holding about 83900.0 shares on Oct 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.15% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.13 million.