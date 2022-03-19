The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Currently -97.87% Below Its 52-Week High But The Downside Potential May Surprise You

In last trading session, The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) saw 0.83 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.42. Company’s recent per share price level of $48.27 trading at $3.64 or 8.16% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $729.84M. That closing price of LOVE’s stock is at a discount of -97.87% from its 52-week high price of $95.51 and is indicating a premium of 27.35% from its 52-week low price of $35.07. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 323.94K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For The Lovesac Company (LOVE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.54 in the current quarter.

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 8.16%, in the last five days LOVE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/18/22 when the stock touched $48.27 price level, adding 0.72% to its value on the day. The Lovesac Company’s shares saw a change of -27.15% in year-to-date performance and have moved 23.61% in past 5-day. The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) showed a performance of 10.03% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $110.43 to the stock, which implies a rise of 56.29% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $95.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $130.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -169.32% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -96.81% for stock’s current value.

The Lovesac Company (LOVE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that The Lovesac Company is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -27.88% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 40.63% while that of industry is 17.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -60.60% in the current quarter and calculating -238.50% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 48.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $175.39 million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $108.01 million in the next quarter that will end on Apr 2022. Company posted $129.68 million and $75.06 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 35.30% while estimating it to be 43.90% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 27.60% during past 5 years.

LOVE Dividends

The Lovesac Company is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on March 29 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.38% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 102.35 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 107.04%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 102.35% institutions for The Lovesac Company that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at LOVE for having 1.54 million shares of worth $101.75 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 10.15% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is AllianceBernstein, L.P., which was holding about 1.5 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.94% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $99.58 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund and AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.91 million shares of worth $57.67 million or 6.03% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.86 million shares on Nov 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $54.67 million in the company or a holder of 5.71% of company’s stock.