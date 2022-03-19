The Glimpse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $6.11?

In last trading session, The Glimpse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR) saw 0.32 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.11 trading at $0.41 or 7.19% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $77.05M. That closing price of VRAR’s stock is at a discount of -243.7% from its 52-week high price of $21.00 and is indicating a premium of 18.17% from its 52-week low price of $5.00. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.26 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 227.99K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For The Glimpse Group Inc. (VRAR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

The Glimpse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 7.19%, in the last five days VRAR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/18/22 when the stock touched $6.11 price level, adding 8.4% to its value on the day. The Glimpse Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of -38.03% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.30% in past 5-day. The Glimpse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR) showed a performance of -37.53% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.2 million shares which calculate 0.63 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $14.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 56.36% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $14.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $14.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -129.13% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -129.13% for stock’s current value.

VRAR Dividends

The Glimpse Group Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on September 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

The Glimpse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 35.38% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.75 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.17%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.75% institutions for The Glimpse Group Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. WealthShield Partners, LLC is the top institutional holder at VRAR for having 15000.0 shares of worth $0.11 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 0.12% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Verition Fund Management, LLC, which was holding about 15000.0 shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.12% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.11 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 5463.0 shares of worth $69926.0 or 0.05% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4401.0 shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $56332.0 in the company or a holder of 0.04% of company’s stock.