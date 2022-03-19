Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Is Currently -11.4% Below Its 52-Week High, But Upside Potential Is Still There.

In last trading session, Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) saw 0.45 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.69. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.70 trading at -$0.44 or -7.17% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $580.49M. That closing price of TH’s stock is at a discount of -11.4% from its 52-week high price of $6.35 and is indicating a premium of 69.12% from its 52-week low price of $1.76. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 185.38K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Target Hospitality Corp. (TH), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.30. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -7.17%, in the last five days TH remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/18/22 when the stock touched $5.70 price level, adding 10.24% to its value on the day. Target Hospitality Corp.’s shares saw a change of 60.11% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.01% in past 5-day. Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) showed a performance of 80.95% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.67 to the stock, which implies a rise of 14.54% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $6.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $7.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -22.81% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -5.26% for stock’s current value.

Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Target Hospitality Corp. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 61.02% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 280.00% while that of industry is 24.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 100.00% in the current quarter and calculating 107.10% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 26.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $75.35 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $76.35 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $51.61 million and $40.93 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 46.00% while estimating it to be 86.50% for the next quarter.

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -306.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15.00%.

TH Dividends

Target Hospitality Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 28 and April 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.70% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 83.49 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 89.48%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 83.49% institutions for Target Hospitality Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Private Capital Management, Inc. is the top institutional holder at TH for having 5.12 million shares of worth $18.23 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 5.03% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Coastal Bridge Advisors, LLC, which was holding about 3.72 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.66% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $13.26 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.88 million shares of worth $3.27 million or 0.86% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.59 million shares on Nov 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $2.19 million in the company or a holder of 0.58% of company’s stock.