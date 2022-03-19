Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) Has Already Recovered 14.93%, But Another -1158.21% Drop Cannot Be Ruled Out.

In last trading session, Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) saw 0.45 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.84. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.34 trading at $0.12 or 9.84% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $18.30M. That closing price of TAOP’s stock is at a discount of -1158.21% from its 52-week high price of $16.86 and is indicating a premium of 14.93% from its 52-week low price of $1.14. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.12 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 61.78K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Taoping Inc. (TAOP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 9.84%, in the last five days TAOP remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 03/14/22 when the stock touched $1.34 price level, adding 16.25% to its value on the day. Taoping Inc.’s shares saw a change of -29.10% in year-to-date performance and have moved -18.29% in past 5-day. Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) showed a performance of -35.89% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.11 million shares which calculate 1.22 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $12.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 88.83% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $12.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $12.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -795.52% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -795.52% for stock’s current value.

Taoping Inc. (TAOP) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -8.90% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -366.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 23.00%.

TAOP Dividends

Taoping Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on April 30 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 35.20% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.63 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.97%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.63% institutions for Taoping Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. HRT Financial LLC is the top institutional holder at TAOP for having 40585.0 shares of worth $0.11 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 0.43% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 17120.0 shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.18% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $45539.0.

On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 22093.0 shares of worth $66720.0 or 0.23% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3739.0 shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $11291.0 in the company or a holder of 0.04% of company’s stock.