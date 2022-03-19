Tango Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) Reduces -4.46% In A Week: What’s Taking The Stock Higher?

In last trading session, Tango Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) saw 0.56 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.93 trading at -$0.4 or -4.80% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $694.19M. That closing price of TNGX’s stock is at a discount of -137.58% from its 52-week high price of $18.84 and is indicating a premium of 5.42% from its 52-week low price of $7.50. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 158.63K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Tango Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.80%, in the last five days TNGX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 03/16/22 when the stock touched $7.93 price level, adding 19.41% to its value on the day. Tango Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -27.51% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.46% in past 5-day. Tango Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) showed a performance of -11.59% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $16.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 50.44% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $14.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $18.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -126.99% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -76.54% for stock’s current value.

Tango Therapeutics Inc. (TNGX) estimates and forecasts

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $6.46 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $5.6 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

TNGX Dividends

Tango Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 09 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Tango Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 15.50% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 77.49 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 91.70%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 77.49% institutions for Tango Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. TRV GP IV, LLC is the top institutional holder at TNGX for having 19.36 million shares of worth $211.84 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 22.12% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 7.18 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.20% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $78.57 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.58 million shares of worth $16.37 million or 1.80% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.22 million shares on Nov 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $12.63 million in the company or a holder of 1.39% of company’s stock.