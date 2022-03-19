Talis Biomedical Corporation (NASDAQ:TLIS) Share Price Recovers 38.06% From Its Lows, But Can It Maintain Its Rise?

In last trading session, Talis Biomedical Corporation (NASDAQ:TLIS) saw 0.31 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.55 trading at $0.13 or 9.15% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $40.75M. That closing price of TLIS’s stock is at a discount of -1010.32% from its 52-week high price of $17.21 and is indicating a premium of 38.06% from its 52-week low price of $0.96. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.27 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 137.45K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Talis Biomedical Corporation (TLIS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Sell while assigning it a mean rating of 3.30. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$1.28 in the current quarter.

Talis Biomedical Corporation (NASDAQ:TLIS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 9.15%, in the last five days TLIS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 03/15/22 when the stock touched $1.55 price level, adding 18.85% to its value on the day. Talis Biomedical Corporation’s shares saw a change of -61.35% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.82% in past 5-day. Talis Biomedical Corporation (NASDAQ:TLIS) showed a performance of -29.55% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.52 million shares which calculate 4.35 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1.25 to the stock, which implies a fall of -24.0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $1.50. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 3.23% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 35.48% for stock’s current value.

Talis Biomedical Corporation (TLIS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Talis Biomedical Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -78.47% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 60.50% while that of industry is 0.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 93.90% in the current quarter and calculating 73.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -21.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.33 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.1 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $233k and $7 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 470.80% while estimating it to be -70.00% for the next quarter.

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -445.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 47.30%.

TLIS Dividends

Talis Biomedical Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Talis Biomedical Corporation (NASDAQ:TLIS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.90% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 67.08 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 68.38%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 67.08% institutions for Talis Biomedical Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC is the top institutional holder at TLIS for having 7.62 million shares of worth $30.58 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 29.00% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC, which was holding about 4.92 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 18.70% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $19.71 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and Meridian Small Cap Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.95 million shares of worth $5.06 million or 3.60% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.69 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $4.33 million in the company or a holder of 2.64% of company’s stock.