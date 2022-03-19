Star Equity Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Drops -64.18% In 2022; Is It Affordable At $1.20?

In last trading session, Star Equity Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) saw 0.42 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.35. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.20 trading at -$0.08 or -6.25% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $6.92M. That closing price of STRR’s stock is at a discount of -289.17% from its 52-week high price of $4.67 and is indicating a premium of 10.0% from its 52-week low price of $1.08. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 478.83K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Star Equity Holdings Inc. (STRR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.14 in the current quarter.

Star Equity Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.25%, in the last five days STRR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/18/22 when the stock touched $1.20 price level, adding 8.4% to its value on the day. Star Equity Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -52.94% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.44% in past 5-day. Star Equity Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) showed a performance of -11.76% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.75 to the stock, which implies a rise of 79.13% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $8.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -566.67% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -191.67% for stock’s current value.

Star Equity Holdings Inc. (STRR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Star Equity Holdings Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -55.06% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 38.46% while that of industry is 19.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 33.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $27.77 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $28.1 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $23.14 million and $22.35 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 20.00% while estimating it to be 25.70% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -16.90% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -20.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 16.00%.

STRR Dividends

Star Equity Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 07 and March 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Star Equity Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 21.83% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 9.63 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 12.32%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 9.63% institutions for Star Equity Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. is the top institutional holder at STRR for having 0.22 million shares of worth $0.61 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 4.36% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 78542.0 shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.53% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.21 million.

On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.19 million shares of worth $0.52 million or 3.74% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 78142.0 shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.21 million in the company or a holder of 1.53% of company’s stock.