SPI Energy Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) Has Reached A Distance Of 30.97% From Its Low, So Is It Poised For More Gains?

In last trading session, SPI Energy Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) saw 0.4 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.52 trading at $0.1 or 2.92% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $84.00M. That closing price of SPI’s stock is at a discount of -144.03% from its 52-week high price of $8.59 and is indicating a premium of 30.97% from its 52-week low price of $2.43. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 376.85K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For SPI Energy Co. Ltd. (SPI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

SPI Energy Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.92%, in the last five days SPI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/18/22 when the stock touched $3.52 price level, adding 3.83% to its value on the day. SPI Energy Co. Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -2.49% in year-to-date performance and have moved 16.56% in past 5-day. SPI Energy Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) showed a performance of 0.00% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $7.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 49.71% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $7.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $7.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -98.86% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -98.86% for stock’s current value.

SPI Dividends

SPI Energy Co. Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on April 30 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

SPI Energy Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 36.15% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 10.14 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 15.88%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 10.14% institutions for SPI Energy Co. Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. is the top institutional holder at SPI for having 1.96 million shares of worth $7.07 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 8.21% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Bank of America Corporation, which was holding about 0.13 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.53% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.45 million.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.6 million shares of worth $8.42 million or 6.72% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 17265.0 shares on Nov 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $90641.0 in the company or a holder of 0.07% of company’s stock.