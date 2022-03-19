Sky Harbour Group Corporation (AMEX:SKYH) Is Currently 7.17% Above Its 52-Week High, But Upside Potential Is Still There.

In last trading session, Sky Harbour Group Corporation (AMEX:SKYH) saw 0.52 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $35.72 trading at $7.08 or 24.72% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.04B. That closing price of SKYH’s stock is at a premium of 7.17% from its 52-week high price of $33.16 and is indicating a premium of 85.3% from its 52-week low price of $5.25. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.33 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 802.88K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Sky Harbour Group Corporation (AMEX:SKYH) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 24.72%, in the last five days SKYH remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/18/22 when the stock touched $35.72 price level, adding 17.71% to its value on the day. Sky Harbour Group Corporation’s shares saw a change of 251.23% in year-to-date performance and have moved 45.97% in past 5-day. Sky Harbour Group Corporation (AMEX:SKYH) showed a performance of 426.07% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.22 million shares which calculate 4.36 days to cover the short interests.

SKYH Dividends

Sky Harbour Group Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Sky Harbour Group Corporation (AMEX:SKYH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 30.13% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 75.05 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 107.40%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 75.05% institutions for Sky Harbour Group Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Karpus Management, Inc. is the top institutional holder at SKYH for having 1.88 million shares of worth $19.16 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 13.85% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Highbridge Capital Management, LLC., which was holding about 0.95 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.02% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $9.7 million.

On the other hand, RiverPark Fds Tr-RiverPark Short Term High Yield Fd and AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.22 million shares of worth $2.18 million or 1.58% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.15 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $1.5 million in the company or a holder of 1.09% of company’s stock.