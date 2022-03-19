SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM) Has Recovered 132.09% To Date, But An Additional -43.11% Is Possible.

In last trading session, SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM) saw 0.44 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $238.82 trading at -$0.29 or -0.12% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.97B. That closing price of SITM’s stock is at a discount of -43.11% from its 52-week high price of $341.77 and is indicating a premium of 68.26% from its 52-week low price of $75.81. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.27 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 273.12K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For SiTime Corporation (SITM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $1.09 in the current quarter.

SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.12%, in the last five days SITM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/18/22 when the stock touched $238.82 price level, adding 4.15% to its value on the day. SiTime Corporation’s shares saw a change of -18.36% in year-to-date performance and have moved 27.11% in past 5-day. SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM) showed a performance of 10.02% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.01 million shares which calculate 3.1 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $313.33 to the stock, which implies a rise of 23.78% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $300.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $325.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -36.09% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -25.62% for stock’s current value.

SiTime Corporation (SITM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that SiTime Corporation is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 6.30% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 17.38% while that of industry is 23.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 153.50% in the current quarter and calculating 247.40% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 84.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $71.06 million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $60.24 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $40.27 million and $33.06 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 76.40% while estimating it to be 82.20% for the next quarter.

SITM Dividends

SiTime Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 24.95% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 73.61 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 98.09%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 73.61% institutions for SiTime Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at SITM for having 1.68 million shares of worth $492.56 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 8.09% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 1.55 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.45% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $454.15 million.

On the other hand, Franklin Custodian Funds-Dynatech Fund and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small-Mid Cap Growth are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.5 million shares of worth $146.27 million or 2.40% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.47 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $123.79 million in the company or a holder of 2.24% of company’s stock.