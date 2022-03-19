Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) Shares Are Up 11.19 Percent In A Week – But Can The Gains Continue?

In last trading session, Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) saw 0.88 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $137.30 trading at $4.33 or 3.26% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.34B. That closing price of SI’s stock is at a discount of -74.26% from its 52-week high price of $239.26 and is indicating a premium of 41.17% from its 52-week low price of $80.78. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.84 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 950.56K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.26%, in the last five days SI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/18/22 when the stock touched $137.30 price level, adding 2.48% to its value on the day. Silvergate Capital Corporation’s shares saw a change of -7.35% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11.19% in past 5-day. Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) showed a performance of 7.34% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.27 million shares which calculate 1.83 days to cover the short interests.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Silvergate Capital Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 23.15% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 1.72% while that of industry is -6.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 51.10% in the current quarter and calculating 34.50% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 94.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $53 million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $56.54 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $26.76 million and $30.57 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 98.10% while estimating it to be 85.00% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 50.60% during past 5 years.

SI Dividends

Silvergate Capital Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 18 and April 22 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.75% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 80.86 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 83.15%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 80.86% institutions for Silvergate Capital Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at SI for having 2.61 million shares of worth $386.1 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 9.80% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 1.87 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.04% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $277.36 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.68 million shares of worth $78.25 million or 2.55% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.64 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $94.59 million in the company or a holder of 2.40% of company’s stock.