Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC) Could Experience -34.90% Growth

In last trading session, Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC) saw 0.32 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.36 trading at -$0.07 or -1.09% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $908.53M. That closing price of STRC’s stock is at a discount of -85.53% from its 52-week high price of $11.80 and is indicating a premium of 19.97% from its 52-week low price of $5.09. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.14 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 147.77K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.30. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.01 in the current quarter.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.09%, in the last five days STRC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/18/22 when the stock touched $6.36 price level, adding 5.36% to its value on the day. Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation’s shares saw a change of -36.27% in year-to-date performance and have moved 19.32% in past 5-day. Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC) showed a performance of 3.08% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.54 million shares which calculate 9.26 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $11.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 42.18% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $9.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $15.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -135.85% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -41.51% for stock’s current value.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC) estimates and forecasts

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.34 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.19 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

STRC Dividends

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 09 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 60.19% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 13.66 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 34.31%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 13.66% institutions for Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. General Electric Company is the top institutional holder at STRC for having 5.84 million shares of worth $58.33 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 4.09% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Delta Air Lines Inc, which was holding about 2.26 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.59% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $22.6 million.

On the other hand, Blackrock Funds II-Blackrock Strategic Income Opportunities Portfolio and BlackRock Master Total Return Portfolio of Master Bond LLC are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.47 million shares of worth $3.65 million or 0.33% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.27 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $2.08 million in the company or a holder of 0.19% of company’s stock.