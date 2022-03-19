Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Stock Boosted 8.77% So Far In 2022, What Analysts Expect Next?

In last trading session, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) saw 0.34 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.66. Company’s recent per share price level of $17.98 trading at -$0.07 or -0.39% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $283.18M. That closing price of RRGB’s stock is at a discount of -129.87% from its 52-week high price of $41.33 and is indicating a premium of 31.31% from its 52-week low price of $12.35. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 363.94K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.51 in the current quarter.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.39%, in the last five days RRGB remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 03/16/22 when the stock touched $17.98 price level, adding 3.54% to its value on the day. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc.’s shares saw a change of 8.77% in year-to-date performance and have moved 13.08% in past 5-day. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) showed a performance of 3.93% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $27.67 to the stock, which implies a rise of 35.02% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $25.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $30.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -66.85% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -39.04% for stock’s current value.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -20.86% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 66.26% while that of industry is 21.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 71.50% in the current quarter and calculating -16.70% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 34.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $292.14 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $381.97 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $201.05 million and $326.27 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 45.30% while estimating it to be 17.10% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -19.27% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 84.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10.00%.

RRGB Dividends

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 01 and March 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.34% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 102.07 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 104.52%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 102.07% institutions for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the top institutional holder at RRGB for having 2.61 million shares of worth $60.16 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 16.60% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 2.35 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 14.98% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $54.29 million.

On the other hand, American Century Small Cap Value Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.55 million shares of worth $35.86 million or 9.89% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.06 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $21.1 million in the company or a holder of 6.76% of company’s stock.