Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RFL) Is 18.97% Above Its 52-Week Low, But How Long Can It Continue?

In last trading session, Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RFL) saw 0.37 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.13. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.53 trading at $0.39 or 18.22% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $52.37M. That closing price of RFL’s stock is at a discount of -2526.09% from its 52-week high price of $66.44 and is indicating a premium of 18.97% from its 52-week low price of $2.05. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 186.79K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RFL) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 18.22%, in the last five days RFL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/18/22 when the stock touched $2.53 price level, adding 4.17% to its value on the day. Rafael Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -50.39% in year-to-date performance and have moved 10.48% in past 5-day. Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RFL) showed a performance of -29.72% in past 30-days.

RFL Dividends

Rafael Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 15 and March 21 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RFL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 36.16% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 48.52 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 76.01%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 48.52% institutions for Rafael Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Park West Asset Management LLC is the top institutional holder at RFL for having 1.29 million shares of worth $6.56 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 6.14% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 0.94 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.49% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.79 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.5 million shares of worth $15.46 million or 2.40% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.23 million shares on Nov 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $1.28 million in the company or a holder of 1.12% of company’s stock.