Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) Down Almost -19.18% In 1 Month, Long Term Looking Good As Well

In last trading session, Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) saw 0.89 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.92. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.77 trading at $0.36 or 25.53% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $53.58M. That closing price of QTT’s stock is at a discount of -1583.62% from its 52-week high price of $29.80 and is indicating a premium of 50.28% from its 52-week low price of $0.88. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.26 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 224.32K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Qutoutiao Inc. (QTT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 25.53%, in the last five days QTT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/18/22 when the stock touched $1.77 price level, adding 10.15% to its value on the day. Qutoutiao Inc.’s shares saw a change of -36.33% in year-to-date performance and have moved 58.04% in past 5-day. Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) showed a performance of -19.18% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.6 million shares which calculate 3.92 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $101.91 to the stock, which implies a rise of 98.26% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $101.91 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $101.91. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -5657.63% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -5657.63% for stock’s current value.

Qutoutiao Inc. (QTT) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -11.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $197.97 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $188.81 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2021.

QTT Dividends

Qutoutiao Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 02 and March 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.34% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 4.73 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 5.28%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 4.73% institutions for Qutoutiao Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG is the top institutional holder at QTT for having 0.41 million shares of worth $4.03 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 0.24% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is State Street Corporation, which was holding about 0.11 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.06% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.05 million.

On the other hand, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 30687.0 shares of worth $0.3 million or 0.02% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 16606.0 shares on Aug 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.23 million in the company or a holder of 0.01% of company’s stock.