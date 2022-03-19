Quad/Graphics Inc.’s (NYSE:QUAD) Forecasted Growth Is 2.6% Or More

In last trading session, Quad/Graphics Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) saw 0.33 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.67. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.16 trading at $0.12 or 1.99% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $344.84M. That closing price of QUAD’s stock is at a discount of -12.66% from its 52-week high price of $6.94 and is indicating a premium of 52.11% from its 52-week low price of $2.95. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 275.50K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Quad/Graphics Inc. (QUAD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Quad/Graphics Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.99%, in the last five days QUAD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/18/22 when the stock touched $6.16 price level, adding 0.96% to its value on the day. Quad/Graphics Inc.’s shares saw a change of 54.00% in year-to-date performance and have moved 10.59% in past 5-day. Quad/Graphics Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) showed a performance of 26.75% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.00 to the stock, which implies a fall of -2.67% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $6.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $6.00. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 2.6% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 2.6% for stock’s current value.

Quad/Graphics Inc. (QUAD) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $966 million for the same.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -4.60% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 133.90% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 5.00%.

QUAD Dividends

Quad/Graphics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 21 and February 25 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Quad/Graphics Inc. (NYSE:QUAD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 22.40% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 39.88 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 51.39%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 39.88% institutions for Quad/Graphics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at QUAD for having 2.45 million shares of worth $10.4 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 5.96% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, which was holding about 2.06 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.03% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $8.77 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Strategic Equity Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.93 million shares of worth $3.94 million or 2.26% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.85 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $3.59 million in the company or a holder of 2.06% of company’s stock.