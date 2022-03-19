Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) 23.35% Up Over The Last Seven Days. Can The Stock Hit Well Above $1.24?

In last trading session, Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) saw 0.41 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.55 trading at $0.4 or 6.50% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $267.17M. That closing price of ONDS’s stock is at a discount of -87.02% from its 52-week high price of $12.25 and is indicating a premium of 40.15% from its 52-week low price of $3.92. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 540.13K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.14 in the current quarter.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 6.50%, in the last five days ONDS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/18/22 when the stock touched $6.55 price level, adding 1.06% to its value on the day. Ondas Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -2.38% in year-to-date performance and have moved 23.35% in past 5-day. Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) showed a performance of 24.29% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $13.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 51.48% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $12.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $15.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -129.01% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -83.21% for stock’s current value.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 72.00% in the current quarter and calculating -16.70% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 34.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $850k for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.42 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $194k and $1.17 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 338.10% while estimating it to be 21.90% for the next quarter.

ONDS Dividends

Ondas Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 07 and March 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 18.64% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 12.04 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 14.79%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 12.04% institutions for Ondas Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at ONDS for having 0.97 million shares of worth $8.84 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 4.88% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Herald Investment Management Ltd, which was holding about 0.45 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.27% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.12 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.66 million shares of worth $6.03 million or 3.33% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.26 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $2.35 million in the company or a holder of 1.30% of company’s stock.