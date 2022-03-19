Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) At $17.13: What To Do?

In last trading session, Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) saw 0.35 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $17.13 trading at $0.99 or 6.13% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.04B. That closing price of OLK’s stock is at a discount of -146.35% from its 52-week high price of $42.20 and is indicating a premium of 37.89% from its 52-week low price of $10.64. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 357.13K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Olink Holding AB (publ) (OLK), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.03 in the current quarter.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 6.13%, in the last five days OLK remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 03/14/22 when the stock touched $17.13 price level, adding 1.95% to its value on the day. Olink Holding AB (publ)’s shares saw a change of -5.88% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.88% in past 5-day. Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) showed a performance of -8.69% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $29.75 to the stock, which implies a rise of 42.42% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $23.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $37.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -116.0% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -34.27% for stock’s current value.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (OLK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Olink Holding AB (publ) is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -39.70% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 4.65% while that of industry is 2.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

OLK Dividends

Olink Holding AB (publ) is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 70.79% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 37.23 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 127.45%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 37.23% institutions for Olink Holding AB (publ) that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at OLK for having 11.9 million shares of worth $216.59 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 10.00% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, which was holding about 9.42 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.92% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $171.46 million.

On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.24 million shares of worth $40.81 million or 1.88% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.7 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $30.91 million in the company or a holder of 1.43% of company’s stock.