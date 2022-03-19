Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) Adds 32.06% In A Week: What’s Lifting The Stock?

In last trading session, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) saw 0.45 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.55. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.76 trading at $0.21 or 8.24% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $79.24M. That closing price of NVOS’s stock is at a discount of -62.68% from its 52-week high price of $4.49 and is indicating a premium of 63.04% from its 52-week low price of $1.02. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.13 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 41.97K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 8.24%, in the last five days NVOS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/18/22 when the stock touched $2.76 price level, adding 9.21% to its value on the day. Novo Integrated Sciences Inc.’s shares saw a change of 97.14% in year-to-date performance and have moved 32.06% in past 5-day. Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) showed a performance of 102.94% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 57940.0 shares which calculate 2.07 days to cover the short interests.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -19.60% during past 5 years.

NVOS Dividends

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on December 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 63.88% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.43 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 3.95%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.43% institutions for Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at NVOS for having 0.26 million shares of worth $0.36 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 1.08% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Royal Bank of Canada, which was holding about 86885.0 shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.37% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.12 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.26 million shares of worth $0.36 million or 1.08% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 12127.0 shares on Nov 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $17462.0 in the company or a holder of 0.05% of company’s stock.