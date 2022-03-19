Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) Drops -10.17% In One Week: What’s Boosting Its Stock?

In last trading session, Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) saw 0.57 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.53. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.39 trading at -$0.57 or -6.36% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.11B. That closing price of NEXA’s stock is at a discount of -52.56% from its 52-week high price of $12.80 and is indicating a premium of 22.88% from its 52-week low price of $6.47. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 143.75K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 7 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.22 in the current quarter.

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.36%, in the last five days NEXA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 03/14/22 when the stock touched $8.39 price level, adding 10.46% to its value on the day. Nexa Resources S.A.’s shares saw a change of 7.27% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.17% in past 5-day. Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) showed a performance of -4.30% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $10.13 to the stock, which implies a rise of 17.18% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $8.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $12.50. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -48.99% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 4.65% for stock’s current value.

Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Nexa Resources S.A. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 25.84% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 129.07% while that of industry is 15.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -34.20% during past 5 years.

NEXA Dividends

Nexa Resources S.A. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 27 and May 02 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 64.68% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 25.03 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 70.87%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 25.03% institutions for Nexa Resources S.A. that are currently holding shares of the company. Capital International Investors is the top institutional holder at NEXA for having 5.53 million shares of worth $43.5 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 4.18% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is ETF Managers Group, LLC, which was holding about 1.02 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.77% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $7.98 million.

On the other hand, Capital Income Builder, Inc. and American Fds Developing World Growth & Income Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 4.62 million shares of worth $39.08 million or 3.49% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.8 million shares on Nov 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $6.13 million in the company or a holder of 0.60% of company’s stock.