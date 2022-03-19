Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) Currently -310.11 Percent Off Its 52-Week High, But Its Upside Possibilities Might Surprise You

In last trading session, Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) saw 0.32 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.87. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.76 trading at $0.05 or 1.35% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $94.71M. That closing price of NM’s stock is at a discount of -310.11% from its 52-week high price of $15.42 and is indicating a premium of 24.2% from its 52-week low price of $2.85. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 284.90K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $4.6 in the current quarter.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.35%, in the last five days NM remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/18/22 when the stock touched $3.76 price level, adding 2.59% to its value on the day. Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of 1.90% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.00% in past 5-day. Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) showed a performance of 8.99% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $18.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 79.11% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $18.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $18.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -378.72% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -378.72% for stock’s current value.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NM) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 372.20% in the current quarter and calculating 772.20% increase in the next quarter.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $278.04 million for the same.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 17.80% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 143.90% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 16.00%.

NM Dividends

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 19 and April 25 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 14.70% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 16.69 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 19.57%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 16.69% institutions for Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd. is the top institutional holder at NM for having 0.69 million shares of worth $3.27 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 4.31% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company, which was holding about 0.53 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.31% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.51 million.

On the other hand, iShares Micro Cap ETF and Bridgeway Fds Inc-Omni Small Cap Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 29514.0 shares of worth $0.14 million or 0.19% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 18102.0 shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $86346.0 in the company or a holder of 0.11% of company’s stock.