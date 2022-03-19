Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Price Forecast For The Next 12 Months Is Set At $181.00.

In last trading session, Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) saw 0.54 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.95. Company’s recent per share price level of $148.24 trading at $6.62 or 4.67% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.27B. That closing price of NBR’s stock is at a discount of -15.53% from its 52-week high price of $171.26 and is indicating a premium of 55.76% from its 52-week low price of $65.58. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 179.68K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.67%, in the last five days NBR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 03/14/22 when the stock touched $148.24 price level, adding 3.06% to its value on the day. Nabors Industries Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 82.81% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.89% in past 5-day. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) showed a performance of 13.16% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $145.20 to the stock, which implies a fall of -2.09% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $100.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $181.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -22.1% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 32.54% for stock’s current value.

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Nabors Industries Ltd. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 79.10% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 51.26% while that of industry is 39.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $493.8 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $504.65 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 16.00% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 35.50% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -10.00%.

NBR Dividends

Nabors Industries Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 26 and May 02 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.53% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 76.18 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 80.64%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 76.18% institutions for Nabors Industries Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at NBR for having 1.19 million shares of worth $114.52 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 14.40% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Van Eck Associates Corporation, which was holding about 0.57 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.92% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $54.99 million.

On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Oil Services ETF and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.57 million shares of worth $54.99 million or 6.92% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.52 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $53.76 million in the company or a holder of 6.36% of company’s stock.