MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) Is Now 28.57% Above Its 52-Week Low. How Long Will It Continue To Rise?

In last trading session, MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) saw 0.41 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Companyâ€™s recent per share price level of $0.35 trading at $0.07 or 23.09% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $34.67M. That closing price of MOGUâ€™s stock is at a discount of -637.14% from its 52-week high price of $2.58 and is indicating a premium of 28.57% from its 52-week low price of $0.25. Taking a look at companyâ€™s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.2 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 247.00K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For MOGU Inc. (MOGU), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 23.09%, in the last five days MOGU remained trading in the green while hitting itâ€™s week-highest on Friday, 03/18/22 when the stock touched $0.35 price level, adding 2.78% to its value on the day. MOGU Inc.â€™s shares saw a change of -9.11% in year-to-date performance and have moved 27.93% in past 5-day. MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) showed a performance of -0.92% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.3 million shares which calculate 1 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $15.65 to the stock, which implies a rise of 97.76% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $15.65 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $15.65. It follows that stockâ€™s current price would drop -4371.43% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -4371.43% for stockâ€™s current value.

MOGU Inc. (MOGU) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 27.90% from the last financial yearâ€™s standing.

MOGU Dividends

MOGU Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 23 and February 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU)â€™s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of companyâ€™s total shares while institution are holding 27.31 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 27.31%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 27.31% institutions for MOGU Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. HHLR Advisors, LTD is the top institutional holder at MOGU for having 10.45 million shares of worth $3.97 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 11.89% of the companyâ€™s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is TB Alternative Assets Ltd., which was holding about 8.34 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firmâ€™s hold over 9.49% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.17 million.

On the other hand, DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio and DFA Investment Dimensions-Emerging Markets Social Core Equity are the top two Mutual Funds which own companyâ€™s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 20692.0 shares of worth $21312.0 or 0.02% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 12729.0 shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $13110.0 in the company or a holder of 0.01% of companyâ€™s stock.

[youtube-feed num=3 showheader=falseÂ  layout="gallery" subscribecolor="#FF0000"]
