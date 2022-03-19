Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) Drops -56.55% In 2022; Is It Affordable At $4.78?

In last trading session, Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) saw 0.62 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.28. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.78 trading at $0.91 or 23.51% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $329.87M. That closing price of MIGI’s stock is at a discount of -260.88% from its 52-week high price of $17.25 and is indicating a premium of 58.16% from its 52-week low price of $2.00. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 149.54K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (MIGI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.18 in the current quarter.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 23.51%, in the last five days MIGI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/18/22 when the stock touched $4.78 price level, adding 0.21% to its value on the day. Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of -27.90% in year-to-date performance and have moved 47.53% in past 5-day. Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) showed a performance of 12.21% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $16.05 to the stock, which implies a rise of 70.22% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $15.10 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $17.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -255.65% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -215.9% for stock’s current value.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (MIGI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -66.00% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 79.38% while that of industry is 7.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $25.6 million for the same.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 37.70% during past 5 years.

MIGI Dividends

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 36.18% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.85 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 4.47%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 2.85% institutions for Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd is the top institutional holder at MIGI for having 1.19 million shares of worth $7.9 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 1.83% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Perpetual Investment Management Limited, which was holding about 0.12 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.18% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.2 million.