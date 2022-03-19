Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) 18.22% Above Its 52-Week Low, How Long Will It Keep Rising?

In last trading session, Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) saw 0.34 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.69. Company’s recent per share price level of $20.86 trading at $0.22 or 1.07% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.21B. That closing price of MTLS’s stock is at a discount of -110.5% from its 52-week high price of $43.91 and is indicating a premium of 18.22% from its 52-week low price of $17.06. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 277.72K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.07%, in the last five days MTLS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/18/22 when the stock touched $20.86 price level, adding 2.07% to its value on the day. Materialise NV’s shares saw a change of -12.61% in year-to-date performance and have moved 13.62% in past 5-day. Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) showed a performance of -4.14% in past 30-days.

Materialise NV (MTLS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Materialise NV is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -12.24% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -26.92% while that of industry is 2.90. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 500.00% in the current quarter and calculating 162.50% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 10.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $59.74 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $59.31 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $55.13 million and $52.37 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 8.40% while estimating it to be 13.30% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 41.30% during past 5 years.

MTLS Dividends

Materialise NV is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 27 and May 02 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.30% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 32.22 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 32.98%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 32.22% institutions for Materialise NV that are currently holding shares of the company. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at MTLS for having 6.13 million shares of worth $146.3 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 11.31% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Invesco Ltd., which was holding about 2.95 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.45% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $70.44 million.

On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Invesco Global Opportunities Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 3.73 million shares of worth $88.92 million or 6.88% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.9 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $69.98 million in the company or a holder of 5.35% of company’s stock.