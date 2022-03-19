Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD) Is Down -18.48% Over The Past 30 Days: Is There Trouble Ahead?

In last trading session, Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD) saw 0.42 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.22 trading at -$0.22 or -6.40% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $118.53M. That closing price of LUCD’s stock is at a discount of -319.88% from its 52-week high price of $13.52 and is indicating a premium of 14.6% from its 52-week low price of $2.75. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 213.26K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (LUCD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.2 in the current quarter.

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.40%, in the last five days LUCD remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/18/22 when the stock touched $3.22 price level, adding 9.3% to its value on the day. Lucid Diagnostics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -40.04% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.13% in past 5-day. Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD) showed a performance of -18.48% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $14.60 to the stock, which implies a rise of 77.95% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $12.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $18.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -459.01% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -272.67% for stock’s current value.

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (LUCD) estimates and forecasts

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $270k for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $530k in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

LUCD Dividends

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 80.87% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 12.62 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 65.99%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 12.62% institutions for Lucid Diagnostics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Luminus Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at LUCD for having 1.26 million shares of worth $6.76 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 3.42% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Nantahala Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 0.44 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.18% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.34 million.

On the other hand, Putnam Fds Tr-Putnam Multi Cap Core Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.23 million shares of worth $2.3 million or 0.63% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.19 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $1.0 million in the company or a holder of 0.51% of company’s stock.