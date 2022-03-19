KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX:KULR): -56.15% Off High, Can It Comeback?

In last trading session, KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX:KULR) saw 0.59 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.22. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.44 trading at $0.04 or 1.67% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $255.49M. That closing price of KULR’s stock is at a discount of -56.15% from its 52-week high price of $3.81 and is indicating a premium of 30.33% from its 52-week low price of $1.70. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.39 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 623.04K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.02 in the current quarter.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX:KULR) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.67%, in the last five days KULR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/17/22 when the stock touched $2.44 price level, adding 2.4% to its value on the day. KULR Technology Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of -11.59% in year-to-date performance and have moved 10.41% in past 5-day. KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX:KULR) showed a performance of 6.09% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.33 million shares which calculate 2.12 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 62.46% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $6.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $7.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -186.89% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -145.9% for stock’s current value.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 273.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $680k for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.1 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $209k and $418k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 225.40% while estimating it to be 163.20% for the next quarter.

KULR Dividends

KULR Technology Group Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 11 and November 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX:KULR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 35.67% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 3.71 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 5.77%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 3.71% institutions for KULR Technology Group Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at KULR for having 3.12 million shares of worth $6.49 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 3.30% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is State Street Corporation, which was holding about 0.16 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.17% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.33 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.44 million shares of worth $5.08 million or 2.58% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.44 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.92 million in the company or a holder of 0.47% of company’s stock.