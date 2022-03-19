Keros Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Down Almost -0.09% In 1 Month, Long Term Looking Good As Well

In last trading session, Keros Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) saw 0.39 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $54.77 trading at $0.37 or 0.68% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.31B. That closing price of KROS’s stock is at a discount of -30.98% from its 52-week high price of $71.74 and is indicating a premium of 47.96% from its 52-week low price of $28.50. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.16 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 124.46K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Keros Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.68%, in the last five days KROS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/18/22 when the stock touched $54.77 price level, adding 2.35% to its value on the day. Keros Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -6.39% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.84% in past 5-day. Keros Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) showed a performance of -0.09% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.93 million shares which calculate 5.22 days to cover the short interests.

Keros Therapeutics Inc. (KROS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Keros Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 78.23% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -75.00% while that of industry is 0.60. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -87.80% in the current quarter and calculating -26.50% decrease in the next quarter.

KROS Dividends

Keros Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 23 and March 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Keros Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 14.60% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 85.23 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 99.81%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 85.23% institutions for Keros Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at KROS for having 3.5 million shares of worth $138.49 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 14.96% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Orbimed Advisors LLC., which was holding about 1.68 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.18% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $66.44 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.46 million shares of worth $19.19 million or 1.97% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.43 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $16.94 million in the company or a holder of 1.83% of company’s stock.