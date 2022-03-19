Janux Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) Is Likely To Perform Well Over The Long Term. Lost Nearly -1.29% Last Month.

In last trading session, Janux Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) saw 0.53 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $16.86 trading at $0.62 or 3.82% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $701.54M. That closing price of JANX’s stock is at a discount of -125.33% from its 52-week high price of $37.99 and is indicating a premium of 21.41% from its 52-week low price of $13.25. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 86.84K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Janux Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.82%, in the last five days JANX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/18/22 when the stock touched $16.86 price level, adding 7.21% to its value on the day. Janux Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -14.55% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.82% in past 5-day. Janux Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) showed a performance of -1.29% in past 30-days.

Janux Therapeutics Inc. (JANX) estimates and forecasts

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $430k for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $650k in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -69.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 13.80%.

JANX Dividends

Janux Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Janux Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 11.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 83.05 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 93.32%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 83.05% institutions for Janux Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. RA Capital Management, L.P. is the top institutional holder at JANX for having 8.67 million shares of worth $187.55 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 20.84% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 3.62 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.69% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $78.2 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Janus Henderson Global Life Sciences Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.57 million shares of worth $13.82 million or 1.36% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.46 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $10.06 million in the company or a holder of 1.12% of company’s stock.