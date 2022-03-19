IZEA Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) Share Price Rebounds 19.81% From The Lows – But Can It Keep Going?

In last trading session, IZEA Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) saw 0.74 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.74. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.06 trading at -$0.12 or -10.17% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $65.76M. That closing price of IZEA’s stock is at a discount of -426.42% from its 52-week high price of $5.58 and is indicating a premium of 19.81% from its 52-week low price of $0.85. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 554.32K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For IZEA Worldwide Inc. (IZEA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

IZEA Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -10.17%, in the last five days IZEA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/18/22 when the stock touched $1.06 price level, adding 16.54% to its value on the day. IZEA Worldwide Inc.’s shares saw a change of -20.90% in year-to-date performance and have moved 10.51% in past 5-day. IZEA Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) showed a performance of -15.20% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.15 to the stock, which implies a rise of 74.46% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4.15 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $4.15. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -291.51% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -291.51% for stock’s current value.

IZEA Worldwide Inc. (IZEA) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 54.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $8.75 million for the same.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 39.40% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 13.10% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10.00%.

IZEA Dividends

IZEA Worldwide Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on March 30 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

IZEA Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.72% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 14.36 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 15.07%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 14.36% institutions for IZEA Worldwide Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at IZEA for having 2.68 million shares of worth $3.6 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 4.33% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 1.02 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.65% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.37 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.75 million shares of worth $2.35 million or 2.83% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.79 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $1.06 million in the company or a holder of 1.27% of company’s stock.