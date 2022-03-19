Is Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) Expensive At $1.75? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) saw 0.62 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.23. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.75 trading at $0.08 or 4.79% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $76.41M. That closing price of CDZI’s stock is at a discount of -739.43% from its 52-week high price of $14.69 and is indicating a premium of 4.57% from its 52-week low price of $1.67. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 292.34K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Cadiz Inc. (CDZI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.13 in the current quarter.

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.79%, in the last five days CDZI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 03/15/22 when the stock touched $1.75 price level, adding 9.32% to its value on the day. Cadiz Inc.’s shares saw a change of -54.66% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.37% in past 5-day. Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) showed a performance of -23.25% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $17.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 90.0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $17.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $17.50. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -900.0% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -900.0% for stock’s current value.

Cadiz Inc. (CDZI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Cadiz Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -80.56% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -12.68% while that of industry is -4.00. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $140k for the same.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 3.90% during past 5 years.

CDZI Dividends

Cadiz Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 24 and March 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 37.02% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 27.37 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 43.45%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 27.37% institutions for Cadiz Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at CDZI for having 1.81 million shares of worth $12.74 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 4.14% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 1.37 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.13% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $9.62 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.85 million shares of worth $6.01 million or 1.95% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.52 million shares on Nov 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $2.1 million in the company or a holder of 1.19% of company’s stock.