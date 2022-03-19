Intapp Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Drops -1.18%, But A Strong Recovery May Be Imminent

In last trading session, Intapp Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) saw 0.71 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $24.20 trading at -$0.29 or -1.18% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.49B. That closing price of INTA’s stock is at a discount of -69.05% from its 52-week high price of $40.91 and is indicating a premium of 29.46% from its 52-week low price of $17.07. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 166.74K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Intapp Inc. (INTA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.60. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.1 in the current quarter.

Intapp Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.18%, in the last five days INTA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/18/22 when the stock touched $24.20 price level, adding 3.85% to its value on the day. Intapp Inc.’s shares saw a change of -3.82% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.22% in past 5-day. Intapp Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) showed a performance of 6.65% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $36.38 to the stock, which implies a rise of 33.48% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $30.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $45.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -85.95% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -23.97% for stock’s current value.

Intapp Inc. (INTA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Intapp Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -21.10% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 55.36% while that of industry is 2.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 21.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $65.5 million for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $68.14 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2022.

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -4.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 40.65%.

INTA Dividends

Intapp Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on February 09 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Intapp Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 11.40% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 82.04 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 92.59%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 82.04% institutions for Intapp Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited is the top institutional holder at INTA for having 22.13 million shares of worth $556.87 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 36.04% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Great Hill Partners LP, which was holding about 18.24 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 29.70% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $458.96 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 3.24 million shares of worth $81.42 million or 5.27% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.43 million shares on Nov 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $11.74 million in the company or a holder of 0.70% of company’s stock.