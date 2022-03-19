InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV) Adds 16.50 Percent In A Week: What Motivates The Stock?

In last trading session, InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV) saw 0.55 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.79 trading at $0.09 or 1.58% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $784.60M. That closing price of INNV’s stock is at a discount of -369.43% from its 52-week high price of $27.18 and is indicating a premium of 40.24% from its 52-week low price of $3.46. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 798.24K if we extend that period to 3-months.

InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.58%, in the last five days INNV remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/18/22 when the stock touched $5.79 price level, adding 8.39% to its value on the day. InnovAge Holding Corp.’s shares saw a change of 15.80% in year-to-date performance and have moved 16.50% in past 5-day. InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV) showed a performance of 18.89% in past 30-days.

InnovAge Holding Corp. (INNV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that InnovAge Holding Corp. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -58.64% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 117.65% while that of industry is 7.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 10.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $174.25 million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $175.95 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

INNV Dividends

InnovAge Holding Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 09 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 86.36% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 11.42 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 83.65%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 11.42% institutions for InnovAge Holding Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at INNV for having 1.82 million shares of worth $12.03 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 1.34% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 1.55 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.14% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $10.23 million.

On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.83 million shares of worth $5.46 million or 0.61% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.57 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $3.74 million in the company or a holder of 0.42% of company’s stock.