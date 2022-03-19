Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) Has Seen A Rose Of 6.53% This Year, Is It Still A Better Option Than Others?

In last trading session, Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) saw 0.43 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.10 trading at $0.38 or 13.97% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $231.93M. That closing price of IMMP’s stock is at a discount of -75.48% from its 52-week high price of $5.44 and is indicating a premium of 34.84% from its 52-week low price of $2.02. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 175.57K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Immutep Limited (IMMP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 13.97%, in the last five days IMMP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/18/22 when the stock touched $3.10 price level, adding 1.27% to its value on the day. Immutep Limited’s shares saw a change of -5.49% in year-to-date performance and have moved 15.24% in past 5-day. Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) showed a performance of 14.39% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $8.35 to the stock, which implies a rise of 62.87% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $6.66 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $9.71. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -213.23% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -114.84% for stock’s current value.

Immutep Limited (IMMP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Immutep Limited is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -20.92% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -21.05% while that of industry is 0.60. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -39.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.8 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.8 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2016. Company posted $2.98 million and $2.98 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -39.70% while estimating it to be -39.70% for the next quarter.

IMMP Dividends

Immutep Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 11.86 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 11.86%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 11.86% institutions for Immutep Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Boxer Capital, LLC is the top institutional holder at IMMP for having 2.5 million shares of worth $9.68 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 2.93% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Millennium Management LLC, which was holding about 1.27 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.49% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.92 million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF and Alps ETF Tr-Alps Medical Breakthroughs ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 52100.0 shares of worth $0.2 million or 0.06% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 48865.0 shares on Aug 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.21 million in the company or a holder of 0.06% of company’s stock.