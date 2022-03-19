Immix Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX) At $2.41: So What?

In last trading session, Immix Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX) saw 0.52 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.41 trading at $0.08 or 3.43% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $18.27M. That closing price of IMMX’s stock is at a discount of -260.17% from its 52-week high price of $8.68 and is indicating a premium of 29.05% from its 52-week low price of $1.71. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 5.89 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Immix Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.43%, in the last five days IMMX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/18/22 when the stock touched $2.41 price level, adding 13.62% to its value on the day. Immix Biopharma Inc.’s shares saw a change of -32.30% in year-to-date performance and have moved 29.57% in past 5-day. Immix Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX) showed a performance of -38.83% in past 30-days.

IMMX Dividends

Immix Biopharma Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Immix Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 45.66% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 11.13 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 20.48%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 11.13% institutions for Immix Biopharma Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Murchinson Ltd. is the top institutional holder at IMMX for having 0.7 million shares of worth $2.48 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 9.66% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Lynwood Capital Management Inc., which was holding about 0.57 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.85% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.01 million.