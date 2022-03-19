HeartCore Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR) Is Down -5.23% Over The Past 30 Days: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

In last trading session, HeartCore Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR) saw 0.43 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.72 trading at $0.14 or 5.43% at ring of the bell on the day. That closing price of HTCR’s stock is at a discount of -127.57% from its 52-week high price of $6.19 and is indicating a premium of 28.68% from its 52-week low price of $1.94. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.43 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.10 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

HeartCore Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.43%, in the last five days HTCR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/18/22 when the stock touched $2.72 price level, adding 3.55% to its value on the day. HeartCore Enterprises Inc.’s shares saw a change of -45.05% in year-to-date performance and have moved 13.33% in past 5-day. HeartCore Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR) showed a performance of -5.23% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.16 million shares which calculate 0.04 days to cover the short interests.

HTCR Dividends

HeartCore Enterprises Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

HeartCore Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 71.68% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.00 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.00%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.00% institutions for HeartCore Enterprises Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company.