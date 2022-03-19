Healthcare Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DRTS) Could Actually Go To $18.00 In 12 Months

In last trading session, Healthcare Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DRTS) saw 0.31 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.92 trading at $1.17 or 12.00% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.06B. That closing price of DRTS’s stock is at a discount of -37.27% from its 52-week high price of $14.99 and is indicating a premium of 24.91% from its 52-week low price of $8.20. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.24 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 328.33K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Healthcare Capital Corp. (DRTS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Healthcare Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DRTS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 12.00%, in the last five days DRTS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 03/14/22 when the stock touched $10.92 price level, adding 12.08% to its value on the day. Healthcare Capital Corp.’s shares saw a change of 11.20% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.46% in past 5-day. Healthcare Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DRTS) showed a performance of 10.53% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $18.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 39.33% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $18.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $18.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -64.84% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -64.84% for stock’s current value.

DRTS Dividends

Healthcare Capital Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Healthcare Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DRTS)’s Major holders